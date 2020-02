Russia Combats the Coronavirus, in Photos

The new coronavirus that has killed 361 people and infected thousands more around the world has sparked widespread concern within Russia.



While only two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Russia so far, the country is taking wide-reaching action to keep the global epidemic at bay — from closing most entry points along its border with China to advising Russians to reduce the amount of hugs and kisses they give out in public.



Here’s a closer look at how Russia is working to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from spreading further inside its borders: