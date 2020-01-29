Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Blacklists 7 More People in Russian-Annexed Crimea

By Reuters
most.life

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year.

The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions requires unanimity. Nicosia had stalled the process in recent weeks, diplomats said, trying to push the bloc towards separate sanctions against Turkey for hydrocarbons drilling in eastern Mediterranean.

The EU has maintained sanctions against Russia since Moscow seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. They include a blacklist of firms and individuals associated with Russia's administration of Crimea.

The seven people added to the blacklist on Tuesday include Yuri Gotsanyuk, named prime minister of Crimea's pro-Russian regional government after the 2019 election.

Tuesday's move raises the number of individuals on the blacklist to 177, along with 44 firms or other entities. Blacklisted people and firms have their assets in the EU frozen and individuals are barred from travel there.

The bloc's main economic sanctions targeting Russia's energy, financial and arms industries are currently in place until the end of July, while a ban on doing business with Crimea holds until the end of June.

Read more about: Eu , Sanctions

Read more

Sanction Time

EU Leaders To Extend Sanctions on Russia

EU leaders in Brussels Thursday agreed to extend main economic sanctions against Russia for an additional six months.
Sanctions

Kremlin Sees No Prospects for Improved U.S. Ties After Elections

"We can say with a large amount of confidence that of course no bright prospects for normalising Russian-American relations can be seen on the horizon...
Sanctions

U.S. Opens Door to New Russia Sanctions After Skripal Attack

Trump can avert those sanctions if he concludes that waiving them is in the U.S. national interest.
Sanctions

Warning: This Is Not Cheese. In Russia, Watch What You Eat

If you live in Russia, you may already be worried about what you’re eating. If you’re not worried, maybe you should be.
Watchdogs say dairy producers...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.