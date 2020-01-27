Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fresh Russian-U.S. ‘Skirmish’ Reported in Syria

American troops have reportedly blocked a Russian convoy from accessing the oil fields at least four times in the past eight days. U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce / The National Guard / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russian and U.S. forces have faced off for what could be the fourth time in less than two weeks in oil-rich northeastern Syria, the local Kurdish news outlet Anha reported Saturday.

Video of the reported standoff in the Hasakah province showed a Russian-flagged armored vehicle and what appeared to be two U.S. Army armored vehicles standing on a highway off-ramp. 

Following the “skirmish” at the entrance to the town of Tal Tamr — which lies on a highway to the region’s key oilfields — the U.S. and Russian convoys reportedly headed in different directions. 

Russian helicopters and U.S. warplanes flew over Tal Tamr half an hour after the incident, Anha reported. The outlet did not say how long the standoff lasted.

American troops have blocked a Russian convoy from accessing oil fields at least four times in the past eight days, Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper reported Sunday. U.S. troops also “blocked” a Russian military patrol from accessing an oilfield in the Hasakah town of Rmelan on Jan. 18.

The latest standoff took place two days after Kurdish forces similarly prevented Russian troops from passing through a major city to establish a military zone near the Rmelan oilfield, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

Commenting on that incident, a top U.S.-led coalition commander said "the Russians are always testing us," Anadolu reported Thursday.

U.S. and Russian forces maintain bases in northeastern Syria. 

The two countries have experienced “hiccups” in their military deconfliction efforts in Syria, James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syrian engagement and the anti-Islamic State coalition, said Thursday.

Russia has waged an air and sea campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2015 as Moscow's Middle East ally has grappled with a years-long civil war. The U.S.-led coalition deployed in the war-torn country in 2014.

Read more about: Syria

Read more

Syria

U.S. General Slams Russia's Deployment of S-300 Missiles in Syria

The general called it a "needless escalation."
Syria

Putin Says No Major Military Action Needed in Syria's Idlib

"Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary," Putin said.
Syria

Turkey Promises No Russian Patrols in Idlib Zone, Syrian Rebels Say

Rebels aligned with Turkey said they had made clear they objected to Russian patrols.
Syria

Russian Military Aircraft Vanishes Near Syria, Rescue Operation Launched

A U.S. official said Washington believed the aircraft was inadvertently shot down by anti-aircraft artillery operated by the Syrian government.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.