Fresh Russian-U.S. ‘Skirmish’ Reported in Syria

Russian and U.S. forces have faced off for what could be the fourth time in less than two weeks in oil-rich northeastern Syria, the local Kurdish news outlet Anha reported Saturday. Video of the reported standoff in the Hasakah province showed a Russian-flagged armored vehicle and what appeared to be two U.S. Army armored vehicles standing on a highway off-ramp.

US forces has blocked an Russian military patrol eastern entrace of Tell tamr city and blocked the way to M4 international road. Russian military patrol were forced to retreat back to Tell tamr city. pic.twitter.com/XY4CfTXzYj — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) January 25, 2020

Following the “skirmish” at the entrance to the town of Tal Tamr — which lies on a highway to the region’s key oilfields — the U.S. and Russian convoys reportedly headed in different directions. Russian helicopters and U.S. warplanes flew over Tal Tamr half an hour after the incident, Anha reported. The outlet did not say how long the standoff lasted. American troops have blocked a Russian convoy from accessing oil fields at least four times in the past eight days, Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper reported Sunday. U.S. troops also “blocked” a Russian military patrol from accessing an oilfield in the Hasakah town of Rmelan on Jan. 18.

A Russian army helicopter flies over a patrol of US soldiers in the town of Tal Tamr in Syria's Hasakeh province on the border with Turkey



📸 Delil Souleiman pic.twitter.com/gcHZwsqHdC — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 27, 2020