'Men Only': Largest Pool in Russia's North Caucasus Bans Women

A different public pool in the Dagestani city of Makhachkala had turned away a female visitor in 2011 because other clientele were “embarrassed by the presence of half-naked women.” Sergei Bobylev / TASS

A swimming pool in southern Russia has banned women without explanation, according to its announcement published by the popular listings magazine Afisha on Monday.

The Anzhi Arena spa in Russia’s republic of Dagestan did not say what prompted the abrupt rule change. Afisha reported that a different public pool in the Dagestani city of Makhachkala had turned away a female visitor in 2011 because other clientele were “embarrassed by the presence of half-naked women.”

“Pool attendance is for men only starting Jan. 20,” the curt message reads on the Anzhi Arena spa’s now-private Instagram page. 

Afisha provided a screenshot of the post, which had gained 158 “likes” and no comments.

The spa later switched its Instagram page to private, limiting access to its 6,000 followers.

Anzhi Arena described its 50-meter swimming pool as the North Caucasus region’s largest when it opened in the summer of 2019.

Human rights groups have for years criticized women’s rights violations in the region, which local authorities dismiss as a misunderstanding of local traditions.

