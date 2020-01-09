Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Enjoys Higher Global Confidence Than Trump – Pew

Putin and Trump were ranked alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pew's latest poll. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to hold a higher positive rating across the world than U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Pew Research Center poll published Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys the highest positive ratings out of five global leaders, with 46% expressing confidence in her leadership, as well as the lowest negative perception at 29%. She is followed by French President Emmanuel Macron, with 41% holding positive views of his leadership and 36% holding negative perceptions.

Putin comes in third, with 33% of global respondents saying he would “do the right thing in world affairs” compared to Trump’s 29%. 

The share of Pew’s global respondents who expressed “no confidence” toward the leaders stood at 57% for Putin and 64% for Trump.

The Russian leader widened his favorability gap with Trump from the previous Pew survey released in late 2018 by a percentage point. Trump, also by a single percentage point, narrowed his unfavorability gap with Putin.

Both surpassed Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose favorability dropped from 34% to 28% in a year.

Views of the United States are generally positive worldwide, with 54% of Pew’s respondents expressing a favorable opinion toward the country.

The share of Russian respondents who share that view is nearly half the global average, with only 29% expressing a favorable opinion of the United States, the U.S.-based researcher said.

Pew conducted the survey among nearly 37,000 respondents across 33 countries between May and October 2019.

