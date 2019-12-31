Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Firms Divert Oil From Belarus as No 2020 Supply Deal Signed

By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko toast to the 20th anniversary of the Union State. Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS

Russian oil companies are diverting some supplies to sea ports and the domestic market away from Belarus for January 2020 as the two countries have not yet agreed a 2020 supply deal, six industry sources told Reuters.

With their current deal set to expire on Dec 31, Moscow and Minsk have yet to agree a pact for 2020, Reuters sources said.

Russian oil companies are avoiding plans to supply Belarus starting from Jan. 1 and have already diverted part of the volumes to other destinations, two sources familiar with the documentation said.

Russian pipeline operator Transneft and the Energy Ministry did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

Belarus refinery operator Belneftekhim declined to comment.

