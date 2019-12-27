Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Elite Russian Officers Charged With Killings in Moscow

Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Two former members of an elite Russian special forces unit have been charged with two contract killings, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

Their affiliation to security services emerged after Russia’s Investigative Committee announced it had detained three men in connection with contract killings that were carried out in 2008 and 2012 in Moscow. They are suspected of gunning down a businessman and his driver in central Moscow in 2008 as well as beating a local resident to death.

The two suspects served in the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) elite Alpha unit, an unnamed law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. The source said they allegedly engaged in criminal activities after leaving the service.

Investigators accuse one of the three suspects of forming a criminal group and committing the two murders with at least two accomplices in Moscow. All three face murder charges, which carry a sentence of between eight years in prison and life. 

One of the accomplices gave incriminating evidence against the other potential suspects, the Investigative Committee said.

The suspects — identified by their last names Chukayev, Chukanov and Voskresensky — have been placed in pre-trial detention until Feb. 25, a Moscow court spokeswoman told Interfax.

A video of a raid of their apartments showed investigators seizing a cache of weapons, including grenades, ammo and a grenade launcher.

Read more

Ignore them

U.S. Has Ignored UN Appeals About Visa Delays for Russians – Spokesman

Moscow says Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials traveling to the U.N. headquarters in New York.
'stop the carnage'

Trump Warns Russia, Syria, Iran Against Killing Civilians in Idlib

Syrian and Russian forces have intensified their bombardment of targets in Idlib.
emigration

Israel Denies Entry to Thousands of Russians Amid Asylum Spike – Haaretz

Israeli officials have noted a surge in asylum requests from Russia in recent years.
sexual violence

Russian Policemen Jailed for Gang Raping Junior Colleague

The three officers attacked and raped their 23-year-old victim at a police office.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.