Russia Pushes Ukraine to Pay Back Disputed $3Bln Loan

The legal battle between Russia and Ukraine over an unpaid $3 billion loan reached new heights Monday, as Ukraine pushed the British Supreme Court not to force it to make a repayment.

Russia is demanding Ukraine repay the loan, which matured in December 2015 and has not been repaid, with interest, while Ukraine argues that it should not be forced to pay without having a chance to challenge the debt. Ukraine’s position was backed by an appeals court in a ruling that Russia now wants the Supreme Court to overturn.

The battle over repayment has been raging since Moscow refused to restructure the loan agreement amid Ukraine’s economic crisis following the Maidan revolution in 2014 and breakout of hostilities with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region.

The case is being decided in London because the debt was structured as a Eurobond — sovereign debt denominated in a currency which isn’t the borrowers home currency — under English law, and could see British courts rule on some of the most contentious issues in the Russia-Ukraine feud that has divided Moscow from the West.

The hearing opened Monday — the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy in Paris for fresh peace talks over the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.