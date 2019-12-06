For Sale: Access to Moscow’s CCTV Network on Black Market

Access to Moscow’s network of more than 170,000 surveillance cameras is being sold on the black market, investigators have found.

Researchers at MBKh Media — an investigative media outlet run by Kremlin opponent and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky — found that live access to any one of Moscow’s public surveillance cameras, which come with full footage from the past five days, is being offered on internet forums for just tens of dollars.

Unlimited live access to the entire network was on sale for 30,000 rubles ($470), MBKh Media said.

The investigators also gained access to Moscow’s network of 3,000 facial recognition cameras, courtesy of black market sellers.