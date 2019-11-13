Russians Break Shopping Records on Chinese Singles’ Day

Russian shoppers have embraced this year’s record-breaking Singles’ Day online sale — the biggest single shopping day of the year — as never before.

In total, Russians spent 17.2 billion rubles ($267 million) on AliExpress, the Russian platform of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, over the 24 hour shopping bonanza — a record high, and the first time the company has released such data about sales in Russia, local media reported.

Singles Day, a Chinese celebration which takes place on Nov. 11, has ballooned in recent years, overtaking Black Friday as the world’s biggest shopping event. Globally, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba continued its 11-year record-setting streak, booking sales in excess of $38 billion.

AliExpress Russia said more than five million Russian shoppers made a total of 30 million purchases through the platform on Singles’ Day, with the average shopper splurging around 3,440 rubles ($53).