Moscow Has Second Worst Road Rage in World



Moscow drivers have the second-highest level of road rage in the world, a new survey has found.

Only Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar scored higher for road rage on the Mister Auto index, which measures the best and worst places in the world to drive.

The survey ranked 100 international cities using 15 criteria covering infrastructure, safety and driving costs on a scale of one to 100.

Canada’s Calgary came out as the best place in the world to drive. Dubai, Ottawa, Bern in Switzerland and El Paso in the U.S. make up the rest of the top five. Overall, Moscow came in 91st out of 100, while St. Petersburg ranked in 89th place.