Russian Prosecutors Investigate LGBT Video Chats With Kids

Russian prosecutors on Saturday opened a criminal investigation into “sexual violence” after a YouTube video series published online showed children talking with members of the LGBT community.

The move comes six years after the Russian government banned “homosexual propaganda” aimed at minors. Authorities in Russia have used the law to block pride parades and rights activists say homophobic attacks have become more frequent, despite recent polling suggesting that positive attitudes toward equal rights for LGBT groups have reached their highest level in years, especially among youth.

The videos, posted on the “Real Talk” YouTube channel in early September, featured children interviewing homosexuals, a cross-dresser and a former porn actress, according to Russian media reports. They have since been deleted.

In one of the YouTube channel’s videos shown by state media, a young girl can be heard asking a gay man: “How can it happen that a boy grows up and cannot love a girl?”