Russian Support for LGBT Rights Hits 14-Year High, Poll Says

LGBT Alliance / Vkontakte / straights_for_equality

Nearly half of Russians support equal rights for members of the LGBT community, marking the highest level of support in 14 years, according to the independent Levada Center pollster.

Since Russia banned the display of “gay propaganda” to minors in 2013, authorities have refused to authorize gay pride events across the country and polls have shown worsening attitudes toward sexual minorities.

Forty-seven percent of Russian respondents agreed that “gays and lesbians should enjoy the same rights as other citizens,” the poll released Thursday showed, while 43 percent disagreed.  

When asked the same question in 2013, 39 percent of Russian respondents agreed that LGBT people deserve equal rights and 47 percent disagreed.

“This [anti-LGBT] feeling has retreated since it’s not mentioned on TV [as much],” political analyst Alexei Makarkin told RBC.

“But if fired-up people yelling about Russia’s perverted, millennia-old moral foundations are shown again,” he warned, “the degree of intolerance toward the LGBT community will rise again.”

Levada conducted the survey among 1,625 respondents in 50 Russian regions on April 18-23.

Read more about: LGBT , Poll

Read more

New neighbors

Russians Most Opposed to Having LGBT Neighbors – Poll

Families with a disabled member, poor families and African families also ranked in the top five most desirable neighbors.
Chechnya

Crackdown on Gays in Chechnya: A Vicious Circle of Law and Disorder

The situation in Chechnya is horrible, but consistent with a region that maintains ancient customs and hermetically seals itself off from the outside world...
Terrorism

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

A former Russian youth leader has been found guilty of justifying terrorism after publishing an anti-LGBT rant in support of the gunman who opened fire...
Poll

Number of Russians Viewing U.S. as Threat Hits 10-Year Low – Poll

The number of Russians who view the United States as a threat to other countries has hit its lowest level in a decade, a survey by the independent Levada...