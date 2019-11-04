News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

High-profile killing

The head of the Russian Interior Ministry's Anti-Extremism Center in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia was shot dead along with his brother in Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian prosecutors said in a statement. No arrests have yet been made.

Ibragim Eldzharkiyev was named head of the Anti -Extremism Center in 2018 after his predecessor, Timur Khamkhoyev, was given seven years in prison for torturing six detainees.

Sick leave

Russia in August delayed the evacuation of a sick American military attache to a German hospital by a few hours, the New York Times reported, based on accounts from several anonymous Trump administration officials. According to the report, the officer was eventually safely evacuated and has since recovered.

Getting Hot

Russia experienced its warmest October since records began in 1891, the country’s Meteorological Center said on Saturday. The center added that 2019 is likely to be the hottest year ever recorded in Russia and the northern hemisphere.

No alliance yet

Relations between Russia and China “have never been at such a high and trusting level” but the two countries are not planning a military alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov said the two countries’ decision to not form any military alliances stems from their unwillingness to use their relationship against third parties.

Not Essential

The construction of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline did not depend on Denmark’s permission, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We had been waiting for Denmark’s permission for a long time. It was very important but not vital for the project. The project would have gone ahead without it."

On Wednesday, Denmark granted permission for Nord Stream 2 to be built through Danish waters.