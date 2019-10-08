For Trump, Syria Pullout Is a Win. Putin May See It That Way Too

President Donald Trump said his decision to shift U.S. troops out of the path of a threatened Turkish military incursion in Syria will be regretted most by Russia and China. They “love to see us bogged down” in expensive military quagmires, he tweeted on Monday.

To some Russian and U.S. analysts and officials, however, Moscow is likely to be a major beneficiary of the move.

A complete U.S. pullout would remove Russia’s only military equal from the contest to shape Syria’s future, according to Trump’s former envoy for combating the so-called Islamic State, Brett McGurk. He has argued since resigning his post in December that in place of the U.S., Moscow would then have to deal with Turkey, a weaker and more compliant regional player.

What’s more, with Syria’s Kurds no longer protected by the U.S., Russia will face less resistance as it tries to secure its main goal there — a political settlement that returns the entire country to the control of President Bashar al-Assad. Having swayed the course of the Syrian conflict, Russia is now in the throes of a return to its Cold War days as a power in the Middle East.

Unreliable ally

More broadly, a White House decision to abandon the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Defense Force — an ally which provided ground troops for the U.S.-led fight to defeat Islamic State in Syria — risks deepening a narrative of American unreliability that began during the 2011 Arab Spring. The U.S. was widely seen in the region as having failed to give then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, a long-time ally, the support he needed to survive the protests.

Russia has since filled the vacuum, from Syria to Libya, even luring Turkey itself into taking a Russian S-400 missile-defense system in the face of U.S. opposition.

“Bottom line: Trump tonight after one call with a foreign leader provided a gift to Russia, Iran, and ISIS,” McGurk wrote in a tweet in the early hours of Monday morning, referring to Trump’s conversation with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

McGurk has become a fierce critic of the administration’s Syria policy since leaving office. Yet Trump’s decision came under fire from supporters, too. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham attacked the abandonment of the U.S. military’s Kurdish allies as a gift to America’s enemies, while former UN ambassador Nikki Haley said it was a “big mistake.”

Erdogan’s map

Erdogan has for weeks been threatening to send his forces into north eastern Syria. On Sept. 24 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he held up a map of the 30 kilometer- (18 mile) deep, 480 kilometer-long safe zone that he wants to create.