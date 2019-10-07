Moscow Court Freezes Calvey’s Assets – FT

Michael Calvey has had almost $1 million in assets frozen in the latest development in the high-profile legal case against the star U.S. investor and his Baring Vostok private equity fund, the Financial Times reported.

The development is a setback for Calvey’s team following reports last month that prosecutors were considering dropping the case.

A request from prosecutors to seize local bank accounts, cars and apartments owned by Calvey and four of his Baring Vostok colleagues was approved by a Moscow court in August, with their families informed of the development last week. The court decision relates to assets worth more than 55 million rubles ($850,000) in the case of Calvey, according to the newspaper.

In a statement to the Financial Times, Baring Vostok said: “The court has decided to freeze the assets of our colleagues, including the apartments in which their wives and young children live, at a time when they are unable to provide financial support for their families.”