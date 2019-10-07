Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for 'Visa Violation' not Spying

A Russian journalist who is being held in Iran was detained last week for a visa violation and not for spying, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Iran's government spokesman as saying on Monday.

The spokesman said Yulia Yuzik's case was undergoing a "quick review" by the Iranian authorities but gave no more details.

"Her case was a matter of visa violation and it was not related to espionage ... Yuzik's case is under quick review by Iranian authorities," said the spokesman, Ali Rabiei.

Moscow has close economic and political ties with Tehran, and it is unusual for the latter to target Russian citizens.