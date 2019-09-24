Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Women Are Getting Married 8 Years Later On Average, Official Data Says

Maria Chashina / Moskva News Agency

The average woman in Russia gets married eight years later than she did earlier this decade, according to official data.

Marriage rates in Russia hit their lowest point since 2000 last year, according to Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) data, and researchers don’t expect rates to begin rising again until the mid-2020s.

Most women in Russia get married between ages 25-34, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Rosstat data as saying Monday. Eight years ago, most Russian women got married between ages 18-24.

“Young people are putting off marriage,” Yelena Yegorova, a senior researcher at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, was quoted as saying.

Yegorova named education, career-building, unemployment, a lack of one’s own housing, instability and a desire to live as one pleases as the leading factors behind delayed marriages. 

“There’s another reason: There are more couples that don’t register their marriage, which is typical for the younger generation,” she said.

Rosstat data also indicated a steady growth of Russian women who get married after the age of 35, according to RIA.

The marriage age among Russian men has remained steady at 25-34 over the past eight years.

Read more about: Women

Read more

Women

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

In 2017, Vladimir Putin signed a law that scrapped prison sentences for first-time abusers whose beatings result in “minor harm."
Women

Female Circumcision in Moscow Clinic Sparks Outrage

A private medical center reportedly posted an advert saying it carried out "female circumcision" on girls aged between five and 12.
Women

Russian Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail for Chopping Off Wife’s Hands

Local police had reportedly ignored his wife's complaints that he had forcibly taken her to a forest outside Moscow and threatened to kill her.
Women

Facing Jail for Online 'Jokes', Russian Feminist Determined to Fight on

"I will keep doing what I was doing," Russian feminist blogger Lyubov Kalugina charged with inciting hate toward men vows to fight on.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.