Russian Women Are Getting Married 8 Years Later On Average, Official Data Says

The average woman in Russia gets married eight years later than she did earlier this decade, according to official data. Marriage rates in Russia hit their lowest point since 2000 last year, according to Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) data, and researchers don’t expect rates to begin rising again until the mid-2020s.

Most women in Russia get married between ages 25-34, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Rosstat data as saying Monday. Eight years ago, most Russian women got married between ages 18-24. “Young people are putting off marriage,” Yelena Yegorova, a senior researcher at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, was quoted as saying. Yegorova named education, career-building, unemployment, a lack of one’s own housing, instability and a desire to live as one pleases as the leading factors behind delayed marriages.