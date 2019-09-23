Support The Moscow Times!
Russian PM Medvedev Signs Resolution on Paris Climate Accord

By Reuters
Kremlin.ru

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday that he had signed a government resolution on the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, a step toward ratifying the accord, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

Adopting low-carbon and green technologies in Russia will require significant government investments because these industries are largely absent in Russia, RIA quoted Medvedev as saying.

"As a result, [the climate] problem is also closely related to our economic development," Medvedev said.

Russia has not yet ratified the landmark global climate deal.

