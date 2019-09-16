Edward Snowden, Currently in Russia, Says He'd 'Love to Be Granted Asylum in France'

Former U.S spy agency contractor Edward Snowden said he would love French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him political asylum after one of Macron's ministers said if it was up to her she would offer him asylum.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said at the weekend she supported granting asylum to him, though she made clear she was speaking in a personal capacity and it was not an official offer.

Asked about the prospect of asylum in France in an interview aired on Monday on France Inter radio, Snowden said: "I applied for asylum in France in 2013 under [former French President Francois] Hollande and of course we would love to see Macron roll out an invitation."