News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Historic exchange

Russia and Ukraine swapped 70 prisoners on Saturday in a carefully negotiated rapprochement that brought Western praise and could thaw a freeze in relations since Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region in 2014.

The freed Ukrainians included 24 sailors detained by Russia during a clash in waters off Crimea last year and Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who had been jailed in Russia.

Among those handed to Moscow was Vladimir Tsemakh, suspected of involvement in the downing a Malaysia Airlines flight over rebel-held east Ukraine in 2014 that killed all 298 aboard, many of whom were Dutch. A statement by Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said Dutch prosecutors did, however, get a chance to question Tsemakh before his release.

Russia votes

Local or regional elections took place across all of Russia's 11 time zones, including one of the most closely watched local elections in years after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered the biggest protests in Moscow for nearly a decade.