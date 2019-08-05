Japan Protests Russian Military Drills on Disputed Island

Japan has rebuked Russia’s planned military exercises on a Pacific island claimed by both countries in the latest row over the territory that has kept the countries from signing a formal peace agreement marking the end of World War II.

Tokyo said last week it regretted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to one of the four Russian-held islands known in Russia as the Kurils. On Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported that Russia had notified Japan of its plans to hold live-fire exercises off one of the islands from Aug. 5-11.