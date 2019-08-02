Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

4 Moscow ‘Mass Riot’ Suspects to Stay in Custody Until September

Pavel Golovkin / AP / TASS

A Moscow court has ordered four suspects in the criminal case into “mass unrest” over last weekend’s opposition protests to be kept in custody until Sept. 27.

Alexei Minyaylo, Ivan Podkopayev, Samariddin Radzhabov and Kirill Zhukov were among 10 people detained on suspicion of “organizing and conducting mass riots” last Saturday. Police had detained, then released, more than 1,300 people marching through central Moscow in support of allowing opposition-minded candidates on the ballot for upcoming Moscow City Duma elections.

Moscow’s Presnensky district court ruled in quick succession to keep Minaylo, Podkopayev, Radzhabov and Zhukov in pre-trial detention until Sept. 27, Interfax reported Friday.

All four had denied the charges of organizing mass riots, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Radzhabov is accused of throwing a plastic bottle at a police officer, Podkopayev of bringing a knife and hammer in his backpack and Zhukov of lifting up a policeman’s helmet visor, according to the independent Meduza news website.

Minyaylo maintained that he had not taken part in the protests on Saturday, saying “law enforcement officers detained me before I got there.”

Zhukov, who had reportedly served in the Russian National Guard, declared a hunger strike while in custody. He joins the ranks of rejected Moscow City Duma candidates Ivan Zhdanov, who declared a hunger strike on Friday, and Lyubov Sobol, who has been going without food for three weeks.

Read more about: Opposition , Protest

Read more

Sending signals

Moscow Authorities Stage Raids, Warnings as City Braces for Weekend Protest Showdown

Moscow's mayor warned opposition activists he would not allow their protest movement to plunge the city into anarchy.
Behind bars

An Overview of Russian Opposition Figures Sentenced Over Mass Election Rally

Several opposition candidates have been arrested and sentenced over Saturday's protest in central Moscow.
Divisive rally

‘The Political Regime Against the People’: The Reactions to Moscow’s Election Protest and Crackdown

Videos showing police detaining protesters have sparked outcry, while Russian state media have critiqued protesters for inciting violence.
Protest

Yekaterinburg Lawmakers Vote to Abolish Mayoral Elections, Sparking Mass Protests

Residents gathered in one of the biggest demonstrations in two decades to protest the move to abolish mayoral elections.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.