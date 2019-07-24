Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Venezuela's Opposition Is in Contact with Moscow

By Reuters
Juan Guaido Fernando Llano / AP / TASS

Venezuela's opposition, including representatives of its leader Juan Guaido, has been in contact with Moscow, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

"We've been actively talking to representatives of Venezuela's political landscape — government, opposition figures, including J. Guaido's people, who are reaching out to us," the ministry said, citing interviews given by the minister Sergei Lavrov to the media in Latin America.

He was quoted as saying that Moscow was telling Venezuela's opposition not to "decide its domestic problems by provoking external interference," in a jibe at the United States.

He also said that the situation in Venezuela was changing for the better.

Read more about: Venezuela

