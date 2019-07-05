Super-Secret Russian Submarine Will Be Repaired and Returned to Service

Sergey Shoigu met with President Putin on Thursday morning after visiting Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet headquarters on Wednesday. According to the defense minister, the special purpose submarine can be fully restored and returned to service.

“The constructors of the vessel and industry representatives have been engaged in order to estimate the work volume and time needed for the ship restoration,” Shoigu told the president.

“Our first assessment shows that repair is possible, [and] in our case it is not only possible but absolutely required,” the defense minister underlined.

He also said that the reactor compartment is unaffected by the accident. It is isolated and deserted, he told Putin.

“The crew took all required measures to protect the installation, it is in a fully working condition, and this makes us hope that the vessel can be restored in a short time.”