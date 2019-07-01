Lawmaker Suggests Replacing ‘Gulag Archipelago’ With Bible Study in Russian Schools

A senior Russian lawmaker has backed an Orthodox Church proposal to teach the Bible in schools, suggesting it be included in curriculums instead of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s seminal “Gulag Archipelago.” A Church spokesman, spurred by President Vladimir Putin’s endorsement of the texts, had offered over the weekend to include the Bible, the Torah and the Quran in literature classes at Russian schools. The proposal comes amid Russia’s increasing additions of religious and military components into the school curriculum and an arguably conservative pivot in the country's leadership over the past decade.

Oleg Smolin, a Communist lawmaker and deputy chairman of the State Duma Education Committee, called the proposal to teach the Bible “useful for children’s general development.” “There are some works of modern literature that can be removed from the school curriculum without great harm. ‘Gulag Archipelago,’ for example, gives quite a small amount of insight into the real historical process,” Smolin told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Sunday.