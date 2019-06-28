Russia Proposes Punishing Foreign Countries for Disrespecting Russian War Memorials

The Russian Defense Ministry has introduced a bill that would place sanctions on foreign individuals who do not show due respect to Russian war history.

If adopted by the State Duma, the law will pave the way for Russian state legal action in cases of "desecration" of war memorials abroad.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, "concrete action" is needed against foreigners that "distort historical facts" and "engage in vandalism."

"Thus, we have written a legislative bill that […] addresses responsibility for demolition of our memorials and falsification of history," the minister says. "People have to take the consequences," he added.

Among the proposed sanctions is a rejection of entry to Russia and confiscation of business assets, as well as legal persecution in the country. And those responsible do not only include the people that take decisions, but also the ones that "turn a blind eye" to the demolition of memorials.