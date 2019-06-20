Georgians Protest Outside Parliament Over Russian Delegation's Visit

Tens of thousands of Georgians gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi on Thursday to protest against a speech made in the country's parliament by a Russian lawmaker in his own language.

Protesters chanted slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens broke through police lines to try to storm the parliament building.

Sergei Gavrilov is the leader of a Russian delegation taking part in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), a body set up by the Greek parliament in 1993 to foster relationships between Christian Orthodox lawmakers.

Thursday's protest was triggered when Gavrilov, currently president of the IAO General Assembly, addressed delegates in Russian from the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat.