Ramadan Where the Sun Never Sleeps: Fasting in Russia’s St. Petersburg
For most Muslims in the world, the month of Ramadan requires abstaining from all food and drink for around 12 consecutive hours, between sunrise and sunset. But what about for those Muslims who live in Russia’s northern city of St. Petersburg, where the sun dips below the horizon at 10:00 pm and already rises at 3:00 am?

Zubair Dibirov, 23, is one such believer. He is fasting for the fifth time in his life this year, while completing an intensive sports university program and training as a wrestler.

Follow him on his challenge, from his pre-dawn Suhoor meal to when he breaks his fast at Iftar.

