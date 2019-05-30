Yandex.Taxi Eyes On-Demand Helicopter Service – Reports

The Yandex.Taxi ride-hailing service is in talks to add helicopters to its fleet of vehicles in Moscow, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported Thursday. Several companies offer air taxi services in the Russian capital, one of which offers hour-long helicopter rides for the ruble equivalent of $708.

Yandex.Taxi is in four-way discussions with Moscow City Hall, the Russian Helicopters holding company and a St. Petersburg-based aviation firm to offer helicopter taxis, Kommersant reported, citing a source close to one of the partners. Initial rides will be offered from the Moscow Ring Road, or MKAD, to Moscow region. The service is expected to expand and begin picking up passengers from the inner Moscow Garden Ring road.