The Stone Flower fountain is one of the more famous attractions in Moscow's VDNKh exhibition park.

The fountain, which was built in 1954, recently underwent renovations. But do Moscow's residents know how much it really cost?

According to a government tender, the restoration of the fountain cost 1.2 billion rubles ($18.6 million).



For comparison, the 2015 renovation of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome cost $2.4 million.