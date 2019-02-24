Protesters March in Memory of Boris Nemtsov Four Years After His Murder

Nemtsov was gunned down on Feb. 27, 2015, while crossing a bridge close to the Kremlin. Though five men have been convicted for his killing, his supporters say the architects of the murder have yet to be brought to justice.

Thousands gathered in central Moscow on Sunday to mark the fourth anniversary of slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder.

This story will be updated.

The Moscow event was approved by authorities, Interfax reported.

Rallies took place in at least 20 cities across Russia, radio Echo Moskvy reported, including St. Petersburg. Authorities denied approval to seven of these events.

Eight police officers were present at the nine-person march in Biysk, but “everything went peacefully and calmly,” one activist told MBH Media.