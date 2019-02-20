The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address

This story is being updated.

Against a backdrop of falling approval ratings and a faltering economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin focused much of his attention on domestic issues in his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking at Gostiny Dvor to 2,000 senior government officials, he focused on questions of internal economic and social development, before focusing his attention on Russia’s new missile program in light of the U.S. withdrawal from the INF.

Here is a selection of highlights from the address:

On welfare

—“Thanks to many years of collective effort and the results we have achieved we can now invest colossal, at least for our country, financial resources in Russia's development. No one has handed them to us, we did not borrow them — these funds are created by millions of our citizens. [The funds] should be used to increase the wellbeing of Russian families.”

On demographics

—“Resolving demographic issues, increasing life expectancy and lowering the death rate are directly linked to overcoming poverty... there are too many poor people... we, of course, should focus our attention on this and on fighting this phenomenon.”

On microlending

—”I am asking the central bank and law enforcement to bring order to the microlending market in the shortest possible time frame ... social support should reach every single family (in need).”

On the economy

—“We will start spending accumulated money without upsetting economic stability.”

—“For the first time, reserves cover external debt.”

—“Russia’s economic growth should exceed 3 percent by 2021.”

—“Investments should rise by 6 to 7 percent in 2020.”

—"We need a high rate of economic growth. Only that way can we beat poverty, and ensure a stable and noticeable rise in incomes for our citizens... The government and central bank should bring inflation back within the target range."

On business

—“Honest businesses should not live in fear of prosecution.”

On poverty

—“For those who more often than not live in poverty — many-child or single-parent families, lonely pensioners and people who cannot find adequate work because they simply don’t have the right qualifications. Poverty always weighs a person down. The state has to help people to escape difficult situations. One of the ways of providing this support will be a social contract.”

Reuters contributed reporting.