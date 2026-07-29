Moscow Court Jails Journalist Daria Shipacheva 12 Years for Treason

A Moscow judge has sentenced journalist Daria Shipacheva to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of treason, the exiled outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

The science outlet T-Invariant, citing five sources close to Shipacheva, who was born in Ukraine, reported that the Moscow City Court’s guilty verdict stems from a wire transfer she made to a Ukrainian family member.

“As far as we know, investigators took a transfer she made to a civilian family member, reinterpreted its purpose and built the entire treason charge around it,” an unidentified acquaintance of the journalist told T-Invariant.

Shipacheva was arrested in April 2025 and transferred to a detention facility in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. According to T-Invariant, she was recently transferred to Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo prison.

Her trial, which Mediazona said lasted just 90 minutes, took place behind closed doors.