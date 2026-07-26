Five Bosnian Climbers Feared Dead on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm, a Bosnian climbing rescue service said on Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued to search for the bodies.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 meters (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed. The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.