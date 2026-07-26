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Five Bosnian Climbers Feared Dead on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

By Reuters
View from the Garabashi base camp on the southern slope of Mount Elbrus. @elbrusresort/Telegram

Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm, a Bosnian climbing rescue service said on Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued to search for the bodies.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 meters (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed. The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.

Mount Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) just north of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Bosnian media reported that the seven members of the climbing expedition were residents of the town of Zenica and included a married couple and a doctor who worked at the local hospital.

Russian media reported that adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, had complicated the search and recovery operations.

Read more about: Caucasus , Kabardino-Balkaria

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