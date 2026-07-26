Bosnian Climbers Die on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

Five Bosnian climbers have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus after being caught in a violent storm, but the bodies of three people have not yet been evacuated due to bad weather, RIA Novosti reported on Sunday, citing Russian authorities.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said rescuers evacuated the bodies of two dead climbers who were located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 meters (17,550 feet). Two other climbers were rescued from the mountain and taken for medical care.
The regional branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigative body, said rescuers had recovered the bodies of three more deceased climbers, but added that they have not yet been evacuated due to bad weather.
Regional law enforcement authorities told RIA Novosti that the climbers who died on Elbrus came from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Mount Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 meters just north of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions. It is Europe's highest mountain.
Bosnian media reported the seven members of the climbing expedition were residents of the central town of Zenica and included a married couple and a doctor who worked at the local hospital.
Russian media reported that adverse weather conditions had complicated the search and rescue operations.
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