Wildberries Freezes Loan Repayments for Merchants After Drone Strikes

E-commerce giant Wildberries announced Friday that it has frozen loan repayments for small and medium-sized businesses whose inventory was destroyed in recent Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses.

The three-month payment pause will apply automatically through the company’s in-house financial services through the end of October. The relief builds on existing financial support provided through the retailer’s parent company Wildberries & Russ (RWB).

Wildberries previously announced a broader merchant relief package, including reduced storage fees, promotional discounts for select products and waived regional transit charges.

On Thursday, RWB said that around 88,000 individual merchants began receiving the first tranche of compensation payments for products destroyed during a Ukrainian attack on its fulfillment center in the Moscow region.

However, some merchants have complained online that the payouts fell well short of the value of their lost goods, according to an analysis of seller chat groups by the exiled news outlet Agentstvo.