Russia Among Dozens of Countries Targeted by New Trump Tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday imposed tariffs of 12.5% on imports from Russia, placing it among 60 economies accused by the United States of failing to eradicate forced labor.

Russia is also one of more than two dozen countries hit with the maximum 12.5% rate for alleged failures to enact or effectively enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor. Other U.S. trading partners, including Britain and the European Union, were slapped with tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5%.

“President Trump is tackling modern-day slavery at its source by requiring our trading partners to enact and enforce import bans to ensure products made by workers under such horrifying conditions are no longer traded in global commerce,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

The new measures took effect immediately following the midnight expiration of President Donald Trump’s temporary 10% global tariff, which lasted 150 days. Goods currently in transit are exempt until midnight Eastern Daylight Time on July 28.