Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia Kill At Least 4

At least four people were killed in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia, officials said, with dozens of others reported injured.
Authorities in the three regions bordering Ukraine — Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk — reported four civilian deaths and around 30 injuries in small towns and villages from overnight or early Monday morning Ukrainian strikes.
In the Bryansk region, a firefighter was killed while responding to a fire.
Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said several homes and civilian infrastructure sites in the Podolsk, Domodedovo and Odintsovo districts were set ablaze and damaged during overnight attacks. He did not reveal the nature of the damage or the locations.
At least 10 people, including a child, were wounded, Vorobyov added.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, meanwhile, said more than 400 "enemy drones" were launched at the Moscow region between Sunday night and Monday morning. He said "most" of the drones were intercepted.
Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, said Monday that its logistics center in the Podolsk district had been evacuated as a precaution but later resumed normal operations.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 381 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Sunday night and Monday morning.
In Ukraine, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said nine people and one of its pilots died in Sunday's Russian attack on a merchant vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau and transporting corn from the southern port of Odesa.
"The search and rescue operation lasted all night," the authority said, adding that the fire on the ship was contained and eight crew members were rescued.
Reuters contributed reporting.
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