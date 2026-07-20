State Duma Expected to Vote on Updated Bill Cutting Off Exiled Critics From Banking and Property Services, Report Says

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, plans to fast-track an expanded piece of legislation that would cut off exiled anti-war Russians from online banking, real estate transactions and consular services, independent media reported Monday.

According to the news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit, the bill targets individuals convicted in absentia of “discrediting” the Russian military, participating in “undesirable” organizations, being designated as “foreign agents” and calling for sanctions against Russia or separatism.

Under the proposed measures, banks will be barred from granting targeted individuals access to mobile apps or online banking services. Individuals would also be blocked from completing real estate transactions.

While their funds remain frozen, courts could seize money from those accounts to cover legal costs, court damages or defamation lawsuits. Remaining frozen funds could also be drawn to support family members still living in Russia.

The State Duma previously passed a milder version of the bill — which included basic asset freezes and the denial of consular services — in its first reading last December.

Its second reading is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Mozhem Obyasnit, ahead of the State Duma’s final full working session on Thursday before the current convocation winds down next Monday.

If approved by the upper-house Federation Council and signed by President Vladimir Putin, the law would take effect immediately.

The proposal follows a separate law signed by Putin last month, taking effect Sept. 1, which allows the confiscation of property and bank funds belonging to Russians living abroad who are accused of acting “against Russia’s interests.”

While courts have routinely fined exiled Kremlin critics, this new legislation expands and formalizes the government's ability to strip exiled journalists, activists and dissidents of their assets and rights to services even when living abroad.