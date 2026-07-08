Belgorod Pleads for Officials to Act as Ukrainian Strikes Intensify Infrastructure Failures

A heavy Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Belgorod region this week has fueled frustration among residents, many of whom accuse regional authorities of failing to restore basic services quickly enough after the repeated strikes.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has endured over four years of drone, missile and artillery attacks since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

This week’s attack damaged energy infrastructure and disrupted electricity and water supplies across parts of the regional capital of Belgorod and several municipalities, local authorities said.

“No one will hear us or our pleas…We are living in hell every single day,” local resident Yekaterina Goryacheva wrote in a post addressing the region’s authorities on the VK social media site.

Acting Belgorod Governor Alexander Shuvayev, a native of the region and military veteran who fought in the invasion of Ukraine, took office in May after the departure of popular former Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"Dear acting governor, how can people live in these conditions?" local resident Tatyana Bogacheva wrote in a comment addressed to Shuvayev.

"Why did you agree to come to our region as its leader? Just to tell us how many missiles and drones hit us or flew over our region? We can see that ourselves,” she said. “To list the number of dead and wounded? That's us — we're the ones being killed and maimed. This has been going on for five years.”