Over 430 Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Major Overnight Raid

More than 430 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding region overnight, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday morning, with state media saying it was the largest air raid on the Russian capital in two years, though no damage or injuries were reported.

In a post on Telegram, Sobyanin said “most” of the unmanned aircraft were “neutralized by air defense forces on distant approaches.” He said 36 drones with a direct course for Moscow were “destroyed.”

The state-run news agency TASS said it was the largest attack of its kind on Moscow since 2024.

All four of Moscow’s major airports introduced flight restrictions during the overnight drone barrage. Those restrictions were lifted later on Tuesday morning.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 452 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.