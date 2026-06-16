Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Moscow Refinery and Krasnodar Region Fuel Depot

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks set fire to a major oil refinery in Moscow and an oil depot that supplies gas stations across the southern Krasnodar region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least one drone struck a Gazprom Neft-operated oil refinery located around 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southeast of central Moscow. According to him, Ukraine launched 60 drones at the Russian capital overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video of a drone bursting into a fireball as it hits the facility. He called the strike a “just response” to Russia’s ongoing attacks and protracted invasion of Ukraine.

“The Moscow region felt the reach of Ukraine's long-range capabilities,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

Sobyanin said no one was harmed in the drone strike. It was not immediately clear whether the incident disrupted operations at the oil refinery, which supplies around a third of Moscow’s gasoline and fuel.

Emergency authorities later said the fire at the Gazprom Neft facility was put out. Transportation officials restricted vehicle traffic in the area after the attack.