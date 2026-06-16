Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Moscow Refinery and Krasnodar Region Fuel Depot

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks set fire to a major oil refinery in Moscow and an oil depot that supplies gas stations across the southern Krasnodar region.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least one drone struck a Gazprom Neft-operated oil refinery located around 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southeast of central Moscow. According to him, Ukraine launched 60 drones at the Russian capital overnight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video of a drone bursting into a fireball as it hits the facility. He called the strike a “just response” to Russia’s ongoing attacks and protracted invasion of Ukraine.
“The Moscow region felt the reach of Ukraine's long-range capabilities,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.
Sobyanin said no one was harmed in the drone strike. It was not immediately clear whether the incident disrupted operations at the oil refinery, which supplies around a third of Moscow’s gasoline and fuel.
Emergency authorities later said the fire at the Gazprom Neft facility was put out. Transportation officials restricted vehicle traffic in the area after the attack.
In the Krasnodar region, the local crisis response center reported that a drone crash sparked a fire at the Poltavskaya oil depot, which supplies fuel to gas stations in the region. The blaze was extinguished seven hours later, and no injuries were reported.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 172 Ukrainian drones in 14 regions and annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Ukraine began ramping up its attacks against Russian oil refineries and supply lines this spring in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of windfalls from surging oil prices. Drone strikes have halted or scaled back production at facilities that account for large shares of Russia’s gasoline output.
In addition to attacking Russian refineries, Ukraine has been targeting fuel trucks that supply annexed Crimea, which has led to an acute gasoline shortage in the annexed peninsula.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.