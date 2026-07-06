Regionwide Blackout Hits Crimea After Ukrainian Strikes Kill 1

An overnight Ukrainian attack on Crimea knocked out power across the entire annexed peninsula, the regional energy provider said Monday morning, after Kremlin-installed authorities said a woman was killed during the strikes.

Krymenergo, the state-owned energy provider in Crimea, told the Interfax news agency that the regionwide power outage was caused by “external interference.”

Authorities in the port city of Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is based, directly attributed the blackout to an “enemy attack on energy infrastructure outside the borders of Sevastopol.”

Sevastopol Governor Razvozhayev later said repair crews had managed to “reroute” power through backup lines to a “majority of residential homes” in the city. He said all energy customers would eventually see power restored in phases.

Separately, the Kremlin-installed head of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said a woman was killed and two others were wounded in an overnight attack on the city of Kerch.