Kursk Region Officials Wounded in ‘Remotely Detonated’ Mine Blast

Four officials in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region were wounded in a mine explosion early Friday, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

“This morning in the center of Rylsk, a vehicle carrying Rylsk District administration staff hit a mine,” Khinshtein wrote in a post on Telegram, referring to a town 35 kilometers (21.5 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

“The explosive device was detonated remotely,” he added without elaborating.

Two of those wounded and hospitalized were identified as Rylsk District head Vladimir Kovalchuk and Sergei Besedin, the director of a municipal maintenance department. Both men were in the vehicle when the blast occurred, and Besedin required surgery.

The other two officials, whom Khinshtein identified only as the district’s head of culture and an emergency specialist, had been on the steps of the Ryslk administration building and suffered shrapnel wounds from the blast wave.

Khinshtein said they were hospitalized as well.