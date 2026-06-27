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At Least 5 Dead as Russia and Ukraine Exchange Wave of Strikes

By AFP
Ukrainian first responders at the scene of a Russian attack in the Sumy region on June 27, 2026. Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram

At least five people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a series of reciprocal air strikes in Ukraine and Russia on Saturday.

Russian strikes killed two people and wounded more than 20 across Ukraine, local authorities said. In the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and two were injured, according to the regional military administration head Oleksandr Ganzha.

In the northern Sumy region, a 66-year-old man was killed when a Russian drone struck a residential building, the local governor said. A separate attack in the region wounded 13 people, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

The emergency service also said that strikes on southeastern Zaporizhzhia wounded nine people, including two children, causing extensive destruction to civilian infrastructure. Emergency workers rescued two people from the rubble of a partially destroyed apartment building.

In the Russian-controlled town of Horlivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, a woman was killed in a strike, the Russian-backed mayor Ivan Prikhodko said in a post on Telegram.

Meanwhile, in southern Russia's Rostov region, a drone attack hit a military museum, wounding 11 people, according to Governor Yuri Slyusar.

In the western Belgorod region, local authorities said a civilian was killed when Ukrainian drones struck a manufacturing facility. And in the Volgograd region, one person was killed and 11 were wounded during overnight strikes that damaged industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed responsibility for the Volgograd attack. He said that newly deployed long-range FP-5 Flamingo missiles had struck a defense manufacturing plant.

"It is a major industrial complex where the enemy produces artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including components for missile launch systems used in attacks against our people," Zelensky wrote.

Read more about: Ukraine war

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