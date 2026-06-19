Russian Central Bank Slashes Key Rate to 14.25%

Russia’s Central Bank lowered its key interest rate from 14.5% to 14.25% on Friday, marking its ninth consecutive cut since beginning a policy of monetary easing after previously hiking borrowing costs to a two-decade high to curb surging inflation.

The 25-basis-point cut was a clear signal that policymakers are taking a more cautious approach in easing rates than initially anticipated, as analysts had broadly expected a larger, 50-basis-point cut.

Inflation expectations remain high due to the global energy crisis sparked by the war in Iran, as well as Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and supply lines, which have led to a gradual uptick in gasoline prices and shortages in some parts of the country.

Policymakers said in a press release that annual inflation stood at 5.6% as of June 15. Despite current pressures, the Central Bank maintained its forecast that inflation will cool to between 4.5% and 5.5% later this year, eventually hitting its 4% target in 2027.

“Fiscal policy over the three-year horizon will be more accommodative than previously expected. This may require a higher key rate path than assumed in the April baseline scenario,” the Central Bank said.

Specifically, policymakers said that persistent budget deficits could lock the country into a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

Russia has been grappling with weaker oil and gas revenues and rising government spending, largely linked to its wartime economy. The growing deficit has fueled concerns about the sustainability of state finances after the government missed its budget targets by a wide margin last year.