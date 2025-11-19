Russia Blacklists Ukrainian Maker of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Video Game Series

State prosecutors on Tuesday designated GSC Game World, the Ukrainian studio behind the popular S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game franchise, an “undesirable” organization over its alleged financing of the Ukrainian military.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office accused upper management at the Kyiv-based company of transferring around $17 million to a Ukrainian military aid fund in 2022, saying the money was used to purchase drones, vehicles and other equipment for wartime needs. Prosecutors also said the company helped portray Russia as an “aggressor state.”
In a statement, the office claimed that a GSC game released in 2024 promoted “Ukrainian narratives” and contained “aggressive Russophobic content.”
Those accusations appear in reference to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the fourth installment in GSC’s popular survival-shooter franchise that was released last November.
Under Russian law, anyone who works with or participates in an organization labeled “undesirable” can face up to four years in prison, while its leaders can face up to six.
Russia introduced the “undesirable” organizations law in 2015 and has since used it to crack down on independent media outlets, opposition groups and foreign NGOs. Hundreds of organizations, including The Moscow Times, have been added to the list.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.