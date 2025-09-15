Pro-Kremlin Incumbents Sweep Russia’s Regional Elections

Russia’s fifth wartime regional elections ended with sweeping victories for incumbents from the ruling United Russia party, cementing the Kremlin’s control in a vote that offered little suspense.

More than 45,000 seats were contested nationwide, including 19 governorships, 11 regional legislatures and 25 city councils. The races were widely viewed as a bellwether ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections, where United Russia chairman Dmitry Medvedev said he expects the party to start preparing immediately and achieve “top results.”

The three-day vote was also the first since the shutdown of Golos, once Russia’s leading independent election watchdog, after the jailing of one of its leaders earlier this year.

In regions bordering Ukraine, where cross-border drone strikes have become routine, incumbents won by wide margins.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein secured 86.9% of the vote, far outstripping his since-ousted predecessor’s 65.3%. In neighboring Bryansk, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz was re-elected with 78.8%, improving on his 2020 tally.

Both results signaled the Kremlin’s endorsement of their handling of security and crisis management amid regular attacks from Ukraine.