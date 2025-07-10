Putin Skips Memorial Service for Ex-Transportation Minister, Sends Wreath Instead

Several senior Kremlin officials attended a memorial service on Thursday for former Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit, while President Vladimir Putin sent a wreath but did not attend in person.

Starovoit was found dead with a gunshot wound near a parking lot outside Moscow on Monday, just hours after Putin dismissed him from his post without explanation. Law enforcement authorities are treating the case as a suspected suicide.

Putin has yet to publicly comment on Starovoit’s death. The Kremlin said earlier this week that the president had been “immediately informed” of the apparent suicide, but offered no further details.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Putin sent a wreath to the farewell ceremony but declined to say who officially represented the Presidential Administration.

“There’s no obligation here, so I can’t say who went from the administration. It’s always a personal decision,” he said, adding that Putin’s work schedule prevented him from attending the event.